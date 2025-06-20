Bird hit forces Air India's Delhi-Pune flight to cancel return journey The aircraft landed safely and the bird hit was detected after it touched down in Pune, the airline said in a statement. It has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team, Air India said.

New Delhi:

In yet another aviation disruption, Air India’s Pune-bound flight from Delhi suffered a bird hit on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its return journey. The aircraft landed safely and the bird hit was detected after it touched down in Pune, the airline said in a statement.

Air India said that the flight has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team. "Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on June 20 has been cancelled due to a bird-hit which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely in Pune," it said.

Airline making arrangements for refunds, accomodation

The airline also said it is making all arrangements, including providing accommodation for the stranded passengers. Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers who opt for it, the airline said, adding that alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi.

The incident comes in heels of the tragic Air India Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 241 onboard with one survivor and also claimed several lives onground.

Air India flights face several snags in the past week

The airline which has been under the microscope since the Ahmedabad tragedy has been witnessing multiple disruptions as well as technical and operational snags in the recent weeks.

An Air India flight (AI388) from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City with over 130 passengers returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff on June 19 due to a technical issue. The airline called it a "precautionary measure." The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were safely disembarked.

In the meantime, another Air India plane (AI2145) from Delhi to Bali was forced to return mid-air on June 18 due to a volcanic eruption near Bali Airport. The flight landed safely back in Delhi, and all passengers were safely disembarked. The airline cited safety concerns as the reason for the diversion.

Notably, the airlines has announced it will cut 38 international flights per week and suspend services on three overseas routes from June 21 to July 15. The decision, following the June 12 plane crash, aims to stabilise schedules and reduce passenger inconvenience. This comes a day after the airline said it would cut wide-body aircraft operations by 15 per cent.