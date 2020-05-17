Air India to not resume domestic flights from May 18

Image Source : FILE Air India says flight bookings closed till govt issues order to resume

Air India on Sunday issued clarification regarding news on the resumption of domestic flights by Air India. It said, "Air India flight bookings are currently closed and will resume after receipt of directions from Government of India".

On Saturday, the Airports Authority of India issued an advisory for domestic air passengers, ahead of a possible resumption of flights. The advisory stated that wearing a mask, carrying a hand sanitiser, and registration on the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory for the passengers while travelling. The DGCA is mulling on resuming domestic air travel as Lockdown 3.0 ends.

Meaanwhile, the government is expected to announce new guidelines for the next phase of lockdown today, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have joined Punjab and Mizoram to extend the lockdown till May 31. Telangana has already extended it till May 29.

