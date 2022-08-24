Wednesday, August 24, 2022
     
Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata

The flight with 159 passengers aboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2022 23:42 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Air India flight emergency landing: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Wednesday after a 50-year-old passenger complained of breathlessness, airport officials said.

The flight with 159 passengers onboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.

The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they added.

