IndiGo flight suffers 'false cargo smoke warning' before emergency landing at Kolkata airport

IndiGo flight emergency landing: An IndiGo flight from the national capital suffered a "false cargo smoke warning" prior to an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Sunday, according to the airline.

After arrival, inspections were carried out on the Airbus aircraft and the "warning was confirmed as spurious", it said in a statement.

The "false cargo smoke warning" happened on flight 6E-2513(VT-IJA) and landing was prioritised at Kolkata airport and the pilot followed the standard operating procedure, it added.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline and had a market share of 58.8 per cent in July.

