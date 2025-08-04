Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to maintenance issue The airline said that the Air India Singapore-Chennai flight was cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification.

An Air India flight scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on Sunday was cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure, which required additional time for rectification. The flight AI349 was to be operated with an Airbus A321.

"Flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on 3 August has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification," the Air India Spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India has assured that its ground team in Singapore is actively assisting affected passengers and working to minimise disruption.

Safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain top priority: Air India

According to the airline, ground colleagues in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption. The arrangements were made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest, it said.

"Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling, are also being offered to passengers based on their preference. At Air India, the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain top priority," the statement later added.

The airline also advised passengers to stay updated through Air India's official website and customer care channels.

Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bhubaneswar cancelled

Earlier, an Air India flight, which was scheduled to travel from Bhubaneswar to Delhi, was cancelled due to "high temperature" inside the cabin of the aircraft, said officials on Sunday. This is the second Air India flight that has been cancelled in the day following a technical glitch.

"Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on 3 August has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on the ground prior to the departure," said the airline in a statement. "Our airport team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the impacted passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination, Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused."

