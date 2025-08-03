Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bhubaneswar cancelled due to 'high cabin temperature' Air India said that its Delhi-bound flight from Bhubaneswar was cancelled due to "high temperature" inside the cabin of the aircraft. This is the second Air India flight that was cancelled in the day.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight, which was scheduled to travel from Bhubaneswar to Delhi, was cancelled due to "high temperature" inside the cabin of the aircraft, said officials on Sunday. This is the second Air India flight that has been cancelled in the day following a technical glitch.

"Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on 3 August has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on ground prior to the departure," said the airline in a statement. "Our airport team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the impacted passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Air India, however, did not provide details about the passengers.

Singapore-Chennai Air India flight cancelled

Earlier in the day, another Air India flight, which was scheduled to fly from Singapore to Chennai, was cancelled due to a technical glitch. The flight AI349 was to be operated with an Airbus A321.

In a statement, the airline said the flight was cancelled due to a maintenance task identified before departure, which required additional time for rectification. It further said that its ground staff in Singapore were trying their best to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers.

"Arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest. Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers based on their preference," the Air India had said.

Several Air India flights cancelled last month

Last month, several Air India flights were cancelled due to technical glitches. On July 25, an Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai was forced to return to the airport just 18 minutes after takeoff due to a technical glitch. Before this, another Air India Express flight from Calicut to Doha was forced to return due to a technical snag.

Similarly, another Air India Express flight from Delhi to Mumbai was cancelled due to a technical snag. As per the central government informed the Parliament, airlines reported 183 glitches till July 21 this year, compared to 421 technical snags in 2024.