Air India's Birmingham–Delhi flight diverted to Riyadh after bomb threat

New Delhi:

An Air India flight operating between Birmingham and New Delhi was diverted to Riyadh on Saturday (June 21) following a bomb threat, the airline confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday (June 22).

Safe landing and security clearance in Riyadh

Flight AI114, which departed from Birmingham on June 21, was rerouted mid-air after receiving the threat and safely landed in the Saudi capital. Following standard security protocols, the aircraft underwent thorough checks upon landing, and no threat was ultimately found.

All passengers were safely deplaned, and the airline arranged hotel accommodations for them during the disruption.

Alternative arrangements being made

Air India, a Tata Group-owned carrier, stated that it is actively working to arrange onward travel for all affected passengers. “Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destinations,” said an airline spokesperson, adding that the inconvenience caused was deeply regretted.

Proactive safety measures post-Ahmedabad plane crash

In the wake of the tragic June 12 crash in Ahmedabad, Air India has undertaken enhanced pre-flight safety checks across its network. These measures are part of a broader temporary reduction in services aimed at strengthening operational stability.

Airspace and operational challenges continue to impact flights

The airline acknowledged that despite best efforts, several external and operational factors, including airspace closures in the Middle East, nighttime curfews at European and East Asian airports, air traffic congestion, and other unforeseen issues, continue to affect flight schedules.

These factors have led to delays and cancellations, some of which are unavoidable even with advanced notifications.

Air India reaffirms commitment to passenger safety

“Air India and Air India Express operate over 1,100 flights daily, carrying more than 150,000 passengers,” the spokesperson noted. “We remain committed to safe and stable operations, and sincerely regret the disruption caused by unforeseen events such as this.”