Air India announces new terminal-wise relocation for domestic flights at Delhi airport | DETAILS The change comes in light of the ongoing expansion work at T3 by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) aimed at boosting international passenger capacity.

New Delhi:

Air India on Friday announced a change in the departure points of its domestic flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to the ongoing expansion of Terminal-3. The changes will come into effect from October 26. Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express will relocate their domestic operations from Terminal 3 to Terminals 2 and 1, respectively, the Tata Group-owned airline announced on X.

The change comes in light of the ongoing expansion work at T3 by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) aimed at boosting international passenger capacity. Air India clarified that international operations of both Air India and Air India Express will continue to run from T3.

What are the changes for Air India flights at Delhi airport?

According to the official statement, "Air India: 60 out of 180 daily domestic flights will shift to T2. Air India Express: All domestic flights will move to T1. All international flights continue to operate from T3. Passengers are advised to keep their contact details updated and check flight/terminal info via our websites, apps, or 24x7 support."

To avoid confusion, Air India flights operating from T2 will be renumbered in four digits, with the prefix ‘1’ (AI1XXX). Passengers booking Air India tickets for travel on or after October 26 will be notified that their flight will depart from T2. Similarly, travellers booking Air India Express domestic flights from or to Delhi will be informed to board from T1.

Transfers and connections

Air India assured that passengers with bookings involving connecting flights and carrying boarding passes for onward journeys will be provided inter-terminal transfers between T1, T2 and T3. This facility will cover connections between Air India flights, Air India Express flights, as well as applicable codeshare connections.

The airline further stated, "Any through-checked baggage for these guests will be seamlessly transferred airside, eliminating the need to collect and recheck baggage during terminal transfers."

Shuttle and assistance services

For all passengers requiring transfers between T1, T2 and T3, DIAL has arranged a shuttle service running every 10 minutes to ensure smooth connectivity. Additionally, travellers with reduced mobility or requiring special assistance will have the option of a buggy ride between T2 and T3 for greater comfort.