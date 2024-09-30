Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as new Chief of Air Staff: Know all about him

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes charge.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh assumed charge as the new chief of the Indian Air Force on Monday. An accomplished fighter pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, the senior officer will be succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari who retired from service after helming the force for three years. Air Chief Marshal Singh was serving as Vice Chief of the Air Force in his previous assignment.

About Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh

Born on October 27, 1964, Air Chief Marshal Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984. In his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the air officer is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base. As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 upgrade project management team at Moscow. He was also the project director (flight test) at the National Flight Test Centre and was tasked with flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas. Air Chief Marshal Singh has taken charge of the IAF amid concerns over delays in the supply of LCA Tejas-Mark 1A variant to the force by state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

Recipient of PVSM, AVSAM

The officer has held important staff appointments of Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. Prior to assuming the charge of Vice Chief of the Air Staff in February last year, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command. The Air Chief Marshal is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

