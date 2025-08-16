AIMPLB moves Supreme Court seeking suspension of 'umeed portal' amid Waqf Act 2025 challenge AIMPLB also called for a symbolic protest against the Waqf law amendments, urging people to turn off their lights for 15 minutes on Wednesday night. This act, though symbolic, is intended to rally opposition to the law changes.

New Delhi:

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition, demanding the suspension of the 'Umeed Portal' until the hearings on petitions challenging the Waqf Act 2025 are concluded. The board has urged the court either to impose a ban on the portal or direct the central government to withdraw its notification related to the portal. AIMPLB has termed the move “illegal” and an “act of contempt of court.”

Legal concerns and call for suspension

Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas, the national spokesperson of AIMPLB, stated that despite repeated appeals, the government went ahead with launching the Umeed Portal on June 6, making it mandatory for the registration of Waqf properties. The board claimed that the portal exerts "illegal pressure" on Waqf property managers (mutawallis), which could affect the reliefs sought in the petitions pending in the Supreme Court.

Ilyas further argued that the Waqf Act 2025 is already under review by the highest court of the country, with several communities, including Muslims, political parties, human rights organizations, civil society, and even Sikh and Christian groups, rejecting the Act. He emphasized that this ongoing legal challenge should take precedence over the portal’s operation.

Petition for suspension

The AIMPLB's petition calls for the suspension of the portal's operation or for the government to withdraw the notification concerning the portal until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act 2025. The petition highlights several legal and constitutional flaws in the Umeed Portal and argues that the portal contradicts the ongoing judicial review of the Waqf Act.

Call for symbolic protest

In a related move, the AIMPLB had earlier called for a symbolic protest against the amendments to the Waqf law. The board urged people to turn off the lights in their homes, offices, and commercial establishments for 15 minutes on Wednesday night, starting at 9 PM. Dr. Ilyas explained that while the protest may appear symbolic, it aims to strengthen the ongoing campaign against the changes made to the Waqf law.

The AIMPLB’s petition and call for a symbolic protest reflect growing concerns within the Muslim community and other minority groups about the impact of the Waqf Act 2025 on the management and control of Waqf properties. The Supreme Court's eventual decision will be crucial in determining the fate of the Umeed Portal and the broader Waqf Act reforms.