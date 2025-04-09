AICC Ahmedabad Session: 'Those who don’t contribute to party...', Congress President Kharge's sharp message At the AICC session held in Ahmedabad, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a strong message to party leaders, stating that those who do not contribute to party work "should take rest," and those failing to fulfil responsibilities "must retire."

All India Congress Committee Ahmedabad Session: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday sent out a pointed message to party leaders, saying those who do not actively contribute to party work should "take rest," and those failing in their responsibilities "must retire." Delivering the presidential address at the AICC session held on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, Kharge underscored the importance of organisational strengthening, particularly at the district level.

He announced that the role of District Congress Committee presidents would be crucial in rebuilding the party structure and that their appointments would follow AICC guidelines strictly and impartially. "The role of district presidents is going to be important in the formation of the organisation. Therefore, their appointment has to be done strictly and impartially," he said. Kharge added that newly appointed district presidents will be required to form booth, mandal, block, and district committees within a year by inducting capable individuals. He stressed that this process must be free of bias.

Stresses upon grassroots leadership

Highlighting efforts to engage grassroots leadership, Kharge said, "We called three meetings of district presidents from across the country. Rahul ji and I spoke to them and took their feedback. Going forward, we will involve them in the candidate selection process for elections."

Taking a firm stand on accountability within the party, Kharge declared, "Those who do not help in party work need to rest. Those who do not fulfil their responsibilities must retire."

Invokes Gandhi and Patel

He invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, asserting that the Congress continues to walk on the path shown by them. “From the banks of the Sabarmati, we are going to take the message of determination, struggle and dedication to walk on the path of justice,” Kharge said. Quoting Patel, he added, “Numbers are useless without organisation... threads of yarn remain separate, but when gathered together, they become cloth — strong, beautiful and useful.”

'Will win this battle too'

Kharge said the Congress was once again engaged in a battle for India’s independence — this time against injustice, inequality, poverty and communalism. “Earlier, foreign rulers promoted these ills; today, our own government is doing so,” he said. “But we will win this battle too,” he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)