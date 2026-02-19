AI Summit 2026: IIT Kanpur's robodog steals spotlight as a game-changing disaster response machine | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A quadruped robotic dog (Robodog) developed by students of IIT Kanpur drew massive attention at the AI Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The innovative machine, designed to operate in hazardous environments, was showcased as one of the summit's most compelling technological demonstrations. Its capabilities make it particularly useful at construction sites, oxygen-deficient zones and areas where engineering inspections are difficult or unsafe for humans.

Designed for high-risk zones and critical inspections

As per the details, the robodog has been created to navigate places where entry for humans is risky. It can be deployed in disaster-hit areas to assist with relief operations. It can also inspect old, high-rise or structurally compromised buildings where human assessment is unsafe. Large factories and warehouses, where identifying cracks or structural weaknesses is extremely challenging, can also benefit from its deployment. The robot can carry out precise inspections and identify areas that may need urgent repair.

Additionally, this robot is capable of entering long industrial pipelines to perform inspection and repair tasks. These are locations where human workers cannot access due to limited space or toxic environments. Equipped with advanced sensors, the robodog can detect cracks, structural anomalies and hazardous conditions, then compile the data and send it to an on-site engineer or supervisor for further action.

Multiple industrial and emergency applications

Speaking to India TV, Daya Kiran, a student from IIT Kanpur involved in the project, said, "It is known as a quadruped robot or dog robot. It has multiple applications. Its main work is to inspect industries and hazardous places where toxic gases are present, or areas involving mining, or in oil and gas companies."

The developers believe the robot can become an essential part of industrial safety frameworks and emergency rescue systems. Its agility, durability and ability to process complex environments are expected to make it a valuable asset across several sectors.

ALSO READ: PM Modi welcomes world leaders at Bharat Mandapam during India AI Impact Summit | Video