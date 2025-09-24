Pilots' Federation demands judicial probe into Air India flight AI 171 crash investigation On August 30, AAIB officials visited the home of Captain Sabharwal’s 91-year-old father, purportedly to offer condolences. However, according to the Federation of Indian Pilots, during this visit, the officials went beyond their mandate by making damaging insinuations based on selective analysis.

New Delhi:

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, demanding the constitution of a Court of Inquiry (Judicial Probe) into the investigation of the fatal Air India Flight AI 171 crash that occurred on June 12. The letter, dated September 22, asserts that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has compromised the integrity, impartiality, and legality of the ongoing investigation.

Allegations of bias and unlawful conduct by AAIB

The FIP alleges that the AAIB’s actions have escalated beyond mere procedural irregularities, entering the domain of manifest bias and unlawful activities. Such conduct, the Federation argues, renders the current investigation untenable and threatens to negatively impact the morale of pilots across the aviation industry.

Controversial interaction with Pilot's family

The letter draws attention to an incident on August 30, when AAIB officials visited the residence of Captain Sabharwal’s 91-year-old father under the guise of "offering condolences." According to the Federation, during this interaction, the officials made damaging insinuations, raising ethical and procedural concerns about the conduct of the investigative team.

Broader context of the AI 171 crash investigation

The AI 171 crash, one of India's deadliest aviation disasters, claimed hundreds of lives shortly after takeoff due to the mysterious cutoff of fuel supply to both engines. The investigation has been mired in controversy, with initial AAIB reports hinting at pilot error, leading to public debate and scrutiny. The Federation’s call for a judicial probe reflects ongoing demands for a transparent, independent, and credible inquiry to uncover the truth and restore confidence in aviation safety.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the AAIB have yet to publicly respond to the Federation's demand for a judicial probe, as the aviation community awaits further developments in this critical investigation.### Pilots' Federation Demands Judicial Probe into Air India Flight AI 171 Crash Investigation

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, urging the formation of a Court of Inquiry (Judicial Probe) into the investigation of the fatal crash of Air India Flight AI 171 on June 12, 2025. In their letter dated September 22, addressed to the Civil Aviation Minister, the FIP accused the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of compromising the integrity, impartiality, and legality of the ongoing investigation.

Allegations of bias and unlawful conduct

The FIP claimed that the AAIB’s investigation has gone beyond mere procedural errors and entered into "manifest bias and unlawful action." This conduct, according to the Federation, makes the current investigation untenable and risks affecting pilot morale.

Controversial visit to Pilot’s family

The letter also referenced an incident on August 30, when AAIB officials visited the home of Capt. Sabharwal’s 91-year-old father under the pretense of condolences. The Federation alleged that during this visit, officials made damaging insinuations, raising ethical concerns about the investigative process.

Context of the crash and investigation

Air India Flight AI 171 crash was one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters, claimed lives shortly after takeoff due to fuel control switches moving to the cutoff position. The preliminary AAIB report suggested pilot error, a finding that has been contested and sparked demands for independent investigations. The FIP’s call for a judicial probe aims to ensure a transparent, impartial inquiry and restore trust in aviation safety. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has yet to respond to the Federation's request for an independent judicial investigation.