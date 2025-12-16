Ahmedabad civic body launches app for online purchase of bus pass: All you need to know The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has launched the i-Pass Ahmedabad app to allow commuters to buy and renew AMTS and BRTS bus passes online. The initiative offers major relief to students and senior citizens with attractive discounts and lifetime free travel benefits.

Ahmedabad :

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has taken a major step towards digital convenience by launching the i-Pass Ahmedabad mobile application, allowing commuters to purchase bus passes online with ease. The new initiative aims to simplify the daily travel experience for lakhs of passengers using Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service and Bus Rapid Transit System buses.

With the i-Pass Ahmedabad app, commuters can apply for new bus passes or renew existing ones without visiting service counters. Officials said users can upload the required documents, fill in personal details, make digital payments and receive their passes seamlessly through the app. Once purchased, passengers can travel by simply showing the digital pass on their mobile phones. Those who prefer a physical card can collect a hard copy from the AMTS office at their convenience.

Big relief for senior citizens and daily commuters

The online facility is expected to particularly benefit senior citizens, who often face difficulty standing in long queues. "A pass can be obtained easily by simply uploading the required documents and filling in necessary information," said student commuter Vaishali Makwana. Senior citizens are required to pay only a nominal Rs 75 card fee, after which they are entitled to lifetime free travel on AMTS services, officials confirmed.

Discounted passes for students and special benefits

Under the AMTS scheme, students receive subsidised monthly passes, with male students paying Rs 400 and female students Rs 350. As part of a special benefit, both male and female pass holders can travel for 90 days by paying the fare for just 45 days. For BRTS services, a monthly pass is priced at Rs 1,000, while students can avail a concessional pass for Rs 600. Pass fees for senior citizens using BRTS have been completely waived. Orphaned children are also offered a nearly 50 per cent discount on pass charges.

Encouraging public transport use

AMTS Committee Chairman Dharmesh Desai said, "These efforts have been made so that a maximum number of people can benefit from AMTS. Special facilities have been provided for students." He added that the initiative is aimed at encouraging citizens to shift from private vehicles to public transport, thereby easing traffic congestion in the city.

