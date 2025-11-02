Delhi government launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' for free bus rides of women and transgender commuters Delhi Saheli Smart Card: In her statement, the Chief Minister called the initiative a forward-looking measure aimed at making daily travel easier for women and reinforcing the government’s dedication to their empowerment.

New Delhi:

In a major step towards advancing women’s mobility and inclusivity in public transport, the Delhi government has launched the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card,’ allowing women and transgender commuters to travel free of cost on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

The initiative, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday (November 2), seeks to make travel safer, more accessible, and more dignified for women and transgender individuals while encouraging greater use of public transport across the national capital.

Empowerment through mobility: CM Rekha Gupta

Taking to X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote, “The Delhi government has launched the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ for women and transgenders. Now, daughters, sisters, and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and conveniently on DTC and cluster buses.”

In her statement, the Chief Minister described the initiative as a progressive step to ease daily commuting challenges faced by women and to reaffirm the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. “This move promotes the use of public transport while providing respect, safety, and convenience to the women of Delhi,” she posted.

Expanding equity in education: Delhi restores recognition for schools in non-conforming areas

In a related announcement highlighting the government’s focus on social equity, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood revealed a landmark policy decision to grant recognition to private unaided schools operating in non-conforming areas- an issue that had remained unresolved for over a decade.

The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ends what the minister described as years of bureaucratic neglect and selective favoritism. According to an official statement, private schools that have been functioning for years in non-conforming zones but have not yet received recognition due to procedural or policy discrimination can now apply for formal recognition through the Directorate of Education’s online portal.

The application process began on November 1 and will continue until November 30, 2025. Once applications are received, they will be reviewed, and a list of qualifying schools meeting all criteria will be issued.

'Justice for our children,' says Education Minister

Education Minister Sood emphasised that the reform restores the constitutional right to education for thousands of children. “For over a decade, this issue remained buried in files while children were denied their right to education. Previous governments chose selectively, affecting many families. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, we have ended this bias,” he said.

He added that the move represents not just administrative efficiency but fairness for both children and institutions, marking “a genuine step towards democratising education in Delhi.”