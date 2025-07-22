Ahmedabad airport receives bomb threat, search ops underway, police and fire brigade rush to spot Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police, said the Ahmedabad Crime Branch received a bomb threat email regarding Ahmedabad airport. Search is underway and nothing suspicious has been found so far, he added.

Ahmedabad :

The Crime Branch on Tuesday received a bomb threat email regarding Ahmedabad airport. Search is underway and nothing suspicious has been found so far. Police and fire brigade are at the spot, Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch, said.

Gujarat chief minister's office receives bomb threat

Last week, the Gujarat chief minister's office (CMO) and the state secretariat in Gandhinagar received a bomb threat email, however, it turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises, police said on Saturday.



A state government official received an email on July 17, in which the sender threatened to blow up the CMO and secretariat complex in the state capital, Deputy Superintendent of Police Divyaprakash Gohil said.



"The Gandhinagar police, along with the CM security wing, swung into action on the same day and conducted a thorough search in the entire premises with the help of the bomb detection and disposal squad and other agencies," he said.



Bomb threat turned out to be hoax

The official said the threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found. A few schools, lower courts and the Gujarat High Court had recently received such bomb threats, and they all turned out to be hoaxes.