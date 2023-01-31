Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Ahead of Parliament's Budget Session, PM Modi says, 'World's eyes on India's budget amid global uncertainty'

Parliament Budget Session: PM said that the President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women.

Ahead of Parliament's Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the World's eyes is on India's budget amid global uncertainty. The Budget session of Parliament kicks off on Tuesday with opposition parties geared up to target the government on a range of issues including the Adani-Hindenburg row while the Centre asserted it was willing to discuss every matter allowed by rules.

"Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes&aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by world glows brighter-for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations, PM Modi said.

 

PM said that the President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. "Budget Session begins today & at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope & a beginning of enthusiasm. Today is important, President will address the joint session of the Parliament for the first time," he added.

"Our Finance Minister is a woman too. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget," PM Modi at the Parliament said.

"Taking the thought of 'India first, citizen first' we will take this Budget session of Parliament forward. I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament," he added.

