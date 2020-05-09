Coronavirus cases in Agra cross 700-mark; death toll at 23

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases in Agra crosses 700-mark; death toll at 23

The coronavirus cases in Agra have crossed the 700-mark on Saturday, with 26 more people testing positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in taj city to 706, a health official said. The district has so far seen 23 deaths due to the virus. At least 303 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease, according to the district magistrate P.N. Singh. Sampling in hotspots continues at a brisk pace. Currently, 380 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

The new cases were mostly from the 42 hotspots and those who had come in contact with some infected persons. The district health department has so far collected 8,835 samples.

In Firozabad, the tally has climbed to 174, while in Mathura two new cases have been admitted to the district hospital. The number of cases has gone upto 38 in the holy city which continues to see a drought of pilgrims as a result of the lockdown.

The Agra administration on Saturday announced new quarantine centres for the incoming migrant labourers who will be required to spend 14 days before entering villages.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar visited several hotspots and government hospitals to review the state of preparedness and facilities being offered.

Senior physicians and homeopaths of the city have been urging citizens to change lifestyles and follow the guidelines for their safety.

"The coronavirus, was not likely to be controlled soon, till medicines or vaccines were developed. The only remedy or antidote, according to them was personal hygiene, social distancing, healthy food and regular exercise", said senior doctor Ashok Viz.

(With Inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 21 cases in 24 hours, state records highest single-day jump so far

ALSO READ | 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; tally rises to 58​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage