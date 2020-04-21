With 28 new cases, coronavirus tally in Agra reaches 295

Image Source : PTI 28 new cases, Agra corona tally reaches 295

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Taj city mounted to 295 with 28 new additions, as per the Tuesday morning updates given by the health authorities. Despite the continued lockdown, the number of positive cases continued to rise in the city. On Monday, the city had 267 positive cases. District magistrate P.N. Singh said 4,289 samples had been taken so far. In neighbouring Firozabad, the tally stood at 56.

The break up in Agra on Monday was: 92 Tablighis, 80 from private Paras hospital, 26 health workers, 26 with foreign travel history, 24 from Fatehpur Sikri, 6 deaths and 18 others. Twenty-six patients have fully recovered.

The number of hot zones has gone up to 62. More areas were barricaded to prevent movement. The police registered 60 cases against violators of lockdown. The Subzi Mandi, which had been shut down after a couple of vegetable vendors tested positive, was sanitised and cleaned up. It is likely to open Tuesday.

Senior police officials warned that if people did not follow lockdown restrictions, there could be a further extension of lockdown after May 3.

Meanwhile, complaints relating to the supply of milk and vegetables flooded district headquarters at the Collectorate.

Officials said the milk supply chain would be restored soon. A list of milk outlets has been released. Milk and vegetable vendors from the rural hinterland will not be permitted to enter the city, as a precaution, district authorities clarified. Traffic on the three bridges on the Yamuna river had been restricted from Monday evening.

