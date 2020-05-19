Image Source : PTI Agra reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 816; death toll at 28

With nine new COVID-19 cases, the number of positive cases in Agra mounted to 816 on Tuesday morning, health officials said. The district has so far seen 23 deaths due to the virus. At least 592 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease, according to the district magistrate P.N. Singh. Currently, 196 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

On Monday, 45 Covid-19 patients returned home, upon recovery.

The total number of deaths in the Taj city stands at 28. One elderly patient from Shamshabad town succumbed to the virus on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued fresh guidelines for lockdown-4, with some relaxations.

Restaurants and mithai (sweets) shops can open but can only offer home delivery services.

Markets in non-containment zones will also start opening up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Initially bazaars will be opened on alternate days.

Nursing homes and private clinics will be permitted to resume operations and provide Medicare after following the due protocol and training to staff.

Factories in the rural areas have been permitted to resume operations following the guidelines.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage