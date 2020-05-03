Image Source : PTI Agra reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 543; death toll at 15

With 42 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the number of positive cases in Agra mounted to 543 on Sunday morning. Despite the continued lockdown, Agra's generally poor performance has been highlighted yet again, as Covid-19 infected patients continued to show up in the 39 hotspots, at an alarming rate. The district has so far seen 15 deaths due to the virus. At least 134 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease, according to the district magistrate P.N. Singh. Sampling in hotspots continues at a brisk pace. Currently, 394 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

The state government late Saturday evening appointed Dr R.C. Pandey as the new CMO of Agra from July 1. Till then he will be OSD and coordinate work of various agencies.

Realising that the vegetables and fruit vendors were the chief carriers in recent days, the district administration has made it mandatory for all to wear masks and get checked immediately before moving out to sell vegetables.

The district magistrate has directed large scale screening of all service providers who came into contact with the public. The administration has extended section 144 till June end.

Health officials said since a large number of cops had been turning up infected, a decision had been taken to go for pool testing in a big way. Over 125 cops are under quarantine. SSP Babloo Kumar has asked cops to exercise caution and vigilance and report immediately if there were any health issues. Cops above 55 years have been asked to stay away from active duty.

India coronavirus positive cases are nearing 40,000-mark as total confirmed patients in the country are now at 39,980 including 1,301 deaths while 10,633 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday. Today is the last day of nation-wide lockdown phase 2 as from May 4, the country will enter another extended phase of lockdown i.e lockdown 3.0. The third phase of lockdown will be for two weeks starting Monday and end on May 17.

