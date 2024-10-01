After Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan detained, Opposition rallies support for climate activist

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Climate activists detained by Delhi police

Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan and supporters of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk were detained from the Singhu border and taken to Narela Police Station on Tuesday. Wangchuk and his hundreds of supporters are already in police detention. Wanghcuk and his supporters had marched to the national capital demanding Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory.

"For the last three years, we have been raising our concerns in a very peaceful manner. Several rounds of discussions were also held with the government. We hoped that the talks would continue after the formation of the new government but it did not happen," the MP said before being detained.

"We set out on foot from Leh under the banner of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body with the hope that we would present our views to the central government in the national capital and our concerns would be heard. But unfortunately, Sonam Wangchuk and his team were detained yesterday. We urge the government to provide us a place from where we can submit a memorandum to PM Modi or hold talks with the leadership to resolve this issue," he added.

Delhi CM to meet Wangchuk

Reacting to the detention of Wangchuk and his supporters, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said she would meet Wangchuk at police station.

"I will go to Bawana police station to meet Sonam Wangchuk today at 1 pm. Sonam Wangchuk and our 150 Ladakhi brothers and sisters were coming to Delhi peacefully. The police have stopped them. They have been imprisoned in Bawana police station since last night," she posted on X.

Detention of Wangchuk, other Ladakhis unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed as "unacceptable" the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other Ladakhis, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to listen to Ladakh's voice. "The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable," Gandhi said in a post on X.

KDA, Leh Apex Body call for Ladakh Bandh

he Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh on Tuesday called for a Ladakh bandh in protest against detention of Wangchuk. Most shops across Ladakh were closed as residents demanded Wangchuk's release. Meanwhile, they also reiterated their persisting demand for the sixth schedule to safeguard the region's rights.

In his post, Wangchuk said several vehicles of the Delhi Police and its Haryana counterpart were accompanying their buses. While they initially thought that they were being escorted as they approached the national capital, it was clear they were going to be detained. "As we are approaching Delhi, it appears we are not being escorted, we are being detained," Wangchuk said.

He said around 1,000 police personnel had been deployed at the Delhi border and they were informed that heavy deployment of security forces was made at the Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi, and in areas where students from the Union Territory resided.

