After Operation Sindoor success, India ramps up procurement of BrahMos missiles India is preparing to place large-scale orders for the BrahMos missile system following its successful deployment in Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, where Indian forces inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani military installations, the Indian armed forces are set to procure a significant number of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, top defence sources told ANI.

The Indo-Russian BrahMos missile, known for its speed, accuracy, and versatility, was deployed extensively during the four-day conflict to strike Pakistani air bases, army cantonments, and terror camps deep inside enemy territory.

Mega orders for Navy and Air Force

A high-level meeting in the Ministry of Defence is expected to clear the large-scale acquisition of BrahMos missiles in the coming days.

The procurement will cover, Naval versions for Veer-class warships, enhancing India’s maritime strike capability, Air-launched variants for the Indian Air Force’s Su-30 MKI fighter jets, providing deep-strike capability and precision targeting.

The BrahMos will also be further integrated with ground systems for land-based strikes, sources confirmed.

PM Modi applauds indigenous arsenal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a post-conflict review, lauded the indigenous defence systems, stating, “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially the BrahMos missiles.”

How were BrahMos missiles used in Operation Sindoor

In the early phase of the operation, the Indian Air Force used BrahMos missiles to carry out precise strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba camps in Punjab province. The weapon’s high-speed precision helped neutralise high-value targets before Pakistani defences could respond.The devastation caused to Pakistani airbases led to attempted retaliation from the Pakistan Army.