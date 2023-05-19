After Assam, now Haryana in action against overweight cops; Unfit personnel to be transferred to police lines

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SOCIAL MEDIA Haryana Home Minister Vij orders overweight cops to be transferred to police lines

Days after Assam Police announced that it will offer VRS to obese personnel, Haryana Police came out with a similar direction for overweight cops. Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered overweight police personnel be transferred to the police lines till they become fit again.

The State Home Ministry issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, stating that many police personnel in the department were overweight and they should be transferred to the police lines. The sanctioned strength of Haryana police is 75,000.

According to an official statement, Vij issued directions to the ACS (Home) so that the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase, can become fit through exercise.

"It has been observed that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time (with time), their weight is being increased more (is increasing more). In order to maintain fitness of police officers/personnel, I would like that all the police officers/personnel who have become overweight be transferred to the police line and make them do exercise unless they get fit for duty," wrote Vij.

Assam Police to offer VRS to obese personnel

The Assam Police on Tuesday issued an ultimatum saying it will start offering voluntary retirement to all obese personnel if they fail to reduce their weights by November 2023. The decision was taken on the direction by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Director-General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

"@assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations," he tweeted.

It has been decided to give three months to all personnel, including IPS and Assam Police Services officers, till August 15, and then start BMI assessment, Singh said.

"All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November end) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical ground like thyroidism etc (sic)," he added.

Alcoholism in Assam Police

On May 8, Singh had said that the Assam Police drew up a list of about 680 personnel, who are habitual drinkers or obese, and after a multi-tier review, those found unfit for duty will be offered voluntary retirement.

(With PTI input)

