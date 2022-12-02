Aftab Poonawala used Chinese chopper to chop of Shraddha Walkar's body, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aftab Poonawala is accused of Shraddha Walkar's murder

Shraddha Walkar murder: The Delhi Police on Friday conducted post-narco test on Aftab Poonawala, accused in Shraddha Walkar's murder, inside Tihar jail where he is lodged. The test lasted for almost 2 hours. The answers that Aftab, gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and during the police interrogation are the same, police sources said on Friday. According to sources, the confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody are similar to those in response to the questions asked during his polygraph and narco-analysis test.

According to highly placed sources, Aftab had used Chinese chopper to chop Shraddha's body to pieces and had disposed of her head in Mehrauli forest.

Aftab, who is at present lodged in barrack number 15 of Tihar jail number 4, mainly keeps to himself and plays chess. An extra guard has been put on duty inside his barrack. Owing to security reasons, 24-hour security is being given to Aftab through CCTV and extra guards, according to Tihar sources.

Earlier in the day, according to the Manikpur police sources, Aftab had surveyed the Bay of Bhayander before disposing of Shraddha's phone. Police is of the view that, on November 3, Aftab was in possession of Shraddha's phone during interrogation. However, when he realized that he might be trapped, he threw the mobile in the bay while going back.

According to police sources, along with Shraddha's mobile phone, Aftab had also destroyed other pieces of evidence related to the murder in Bhayandar Bay.

After coming back to Mumbai, Aftab had visited many areas of Vasai and Nalasopara several times, the information of which has been received by the police from his call data records. According to sources, Aftab has tried many ways to mislead the police and evade arrest.

