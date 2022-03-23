Mizoram reports fresh African Swine Fever (ASF) cases; over 100 pigs dead since Feb this year

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Mizoram reports fresh African Swine Fever (ASF) cases

Highlights The number of pigs that died due to the fresh ASF cases would be officially announced later

Champhai's Electric Veng where pig deaths were reported has been declared as a containment area

Pig deaths due to ASF were also reported in Sakawrdai village

Fresh cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) have again been reported from Mizoram after a hiatus of three months. More than 33,000 pigs had died in the state last year following the outbreak of ASF. Some villages of the state have now reported pig deaths due to the ASF, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department joint director (Livestock Health) Dr. Lalhmingthanga said.

However, the number of pigs that died due to the fresh ASF cases would be officially announced after a meeting with state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday, he said.

He said that officials of animal husbandry and the veterinary department would meet Sharma over the fresh cases.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that the cause of death of some pigs in east Mizoram's Champhai town recently was confirmed as 'ASF.'

Champhai's Electric Veng neighbourhood where the pig deaths were reported has been declared as a containment area from March 21 until further order, the statement said.

Pig deaths due to ASF were also reported in Sakawrdai village on the Mizoram-Manipur border.

The village council president Sangthankhuma said more than 100 pigs have died since February this year.

The cause of pig death was confirmed 'ASF' recently by officials of animal husbandry and veterinary department, he said.

Mizoram has stopped reporting ASF-related pig deaths since December last year.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Dr K Beichhua had told the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session that 33,417 pigs have died due to the outbreak of ASF last year causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore.

A total of 10,910 pigs have also been culled to prevent further spread of ASF, the minister had said.

The first outbreak of ASF believed to be caused by pigs imported from Bangladesh was reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border on March 21 last year.

Later in mid-April, the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed that the pig deaths were due to ASF.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Lassa fever: UK reports first death | What are its symptoms, how it can infect humans

Latest India News