Lassa fever: UK reports first death | What are its symptoms, how it can infect humans

The world has not done with the Covid yet and there is another viral fever 'Lassa fever' catching health experts' concern, especially after the first death due to the disease has been reported from the UK.

According to reports, one of the three people who were infected with Lassa fever has died in the UK on February 11.

Initial reports say the infections have been linked to travel history to West African countries.

What is Lassa fever?

Lassa fever has been named after a place in Nigeria called 'Lassa' that reported initial cases. The virus was first discovered in 1969, according to Centers for Disease Control and Pollution (CDC) notes. Most cases reported are asymptomatic, while some may develop severe symptoms and need hospitalisation.

How does Lassa fever spread, infects humans?

The Lassa fever spreads through rats that are found in countries including West Africa, Sierra Liberia, Guinea, and Nigeria.

It can infect a person if he/she comes into contact with household items, food if it is contaminated with the urine or feces of an infected rat.

One can also catch this virus if a person comes into contact with an already infected person's infected bodily fluids or through the eyes, nose, or mouth.

What are Lassa fever symptoms?

Though most cases remain asymptomatic, they usually develop in 1-3 weeks time.

Fever, fatigue, weakness, headache are some of its mild symptoms, while vomiting, bleeding, breathlessness, facial swelling, pain in the chest, back, abdomen and shock are some of its severe symptoms.

