Afghanistan Crisis: S Jaishankar talks to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan. The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east. Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Soon afterwards, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."

The UNSC on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in Afghanistan and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over Afghanistan's security situation.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

