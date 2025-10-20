AERA extends deadline for feedback on airport performance standards till October 20 | Explained AERA has sought feedback from various stakeholders such as airport operators, airlines, state govts, and consumer rights groups. Extended deadline is intended to promote broader participation and foster inclusive discussions in developing the upcoming framework for airport performance regulation.

New Delhi:

The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) of India has extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit their feedback on the proposed airport performance standards till October 20 (Monday). The decision comes amid growing interest from airlines, airport operators, and passenger groups seeking more time to review and respond to the draft framework.

Balancing incentives and accountability

In its draft consultation paper, AERA emphasised its aim to create a balanced mechanism that rewards airports for service excellence while ensuring accountability for lapses. The authority has proposed a system that links the User Development Fee (UDF) directly with airport performance metrics.

Under this approach, airports demonstrating superior service quality could earn rebates or incentives, whereas those failing to meet prescribed standards might face a reduction in UDF collection. This performance-linked framework is designed to make passenger experience central to airport pricing and operations.

Key parameters under review

AERA’s draft framework identifies several performance parameters for evaluation, including-

Passenger facilitation and terminal efficiency

Baggage handling and turnaround time

Cleanliness and hygiene measures

Accessibility and comfort for passengers with reduced mobility

Efficiency in security, check-in, and boarding processes

These indicators, AERA stated, would serve as measurable benchmarks to assess airport performance on a periodic basis.

Stakeholder consultations and feedback

The authority has invited feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including airport operators, airlines, consumer rights representatives, and state governments. By extending the deadline, AERA aims to encourage deeper engagement and ensure inclusivity in shaping the next phase of airport performance regulation.

Industry observers note that this consultation will play a crucial role in aligning India’s airport service standards with global best practices, ensuring greater transparency and competitiveness in the aviation sector.

What are the next steps?

After the feedback window closes on October 20, AERA will analyse the submissions and may issue a revised draft before finalising the regulatory framework. The final guidelines are expected to be implemented in early 2026, potentially affecting tariff structures and service agreements across major airports in the country.