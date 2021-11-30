Follow us on Image Source : ANI Admiral R Hari Kumar takes over as new Indian Navy Chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar took over as the new Chief of the Naval Staff on Tuesday, replacing Admiral KB Singh, who retired from service today after a 30-month tenure.

The new Navy Chief received the guard of honour at the South Block lawns. "It is a matter of great honour for me to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff. Indian Navy's focus is on our national maritime interests and challenges," he said.

Born on April 12, 1962, Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar was commissioned into the Navy's Executive Branch on January 1, 1983.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, and instructional appointments.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and guided missile destroyer INS Ranvir.

He also commanded the Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, the Army War College, Mhow, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK. He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal(VSM).

Latest India News