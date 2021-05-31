Image Source : PTI (FILE) Opposition created panic-like situation leading to oxygen black marketing: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityansth on Monday slammed the opposition leaders for spreading misinformation to instill fear in the public regarding Covid vaccine. He said that the opposition leaders were hesitant about taking the vaccine and called it 'BJP's vaccine' when the vaccination drive was launched in January.

He also accused the opposition leaders of creating a panic-like situation during the second wave that led to black marketing of medical oxygen and shortage of life-saving gas and thus, causing deaths. He, however, said that the government showed determination and helped the people to tide over the crisis.

Adityanath also thanked the Centre for helping the state in its fight against Covid, adding that "we have brought the situation under control".

"I am thankful to Prime Minister... For the first time, oxygen express was run in the country to transport medical oxygen, IAF was roped in... I also thank Piyush Goyal ji," the UP Chief Minister said.

"Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country with around 25 crore living in the state, but the deaths due to oxygen shortage were very low during the second wave," he said.

The government developed a system and put it in place to ensure oxygen is provided to all the hospitals.

"We conducted regular audits to make sure hospitals don't run out of oxygen," he said.

In a veiled attack directed at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, he said, "Those who have not even 2 crore population demanded 1000 MT oxygen. They opposed oxygen utilisation audit."

Adityanath said that the state government is already preparing an action plan to effectively check the third wave, adding that districts have been asked to prepare dedicated hospitals for children amid the prediction that the third wave could affect kids most.

