Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Corona curfew to be lifted in 61 districts from June 1

'Unlocking' in Uttar Pradesh to begin June 1 onward

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that Covid-induced curfew will be lifted in six more districts as the state prepares to 'unlock' following a dip in the fresh cases. Earlier on Sunday, the state had said that relaxations will be provided in 55 of the 75 districts where cases have dropped below 600. The list was revised on Monday with addition of six more districts -- Bijnor, Moradabad, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj and Sonbhadra.

The state government has said that unlocking will be done in a phased manner, adding that some relief will be given in districts will cases less than 600. According to an order, shops and markets will be allowed to open between 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. However, no relaxations will be given in containment zones.

Restrictions will continue as usual on Saturdays and Sundays and night curfew will be imposed in the state from 7 PM to 7 AM daily.

