Aaditya Thackeray meets Kejriwal, a day after meeting Rahul Gandhi, alleges irregularities in Delhi elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday met former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. After the meeting, he said, "Governments come, go and come again, but the relationship remains." He alleged, "Election Commission had a big role in this election. Yesterday I met Rahul Gandhi and now I met Arvind Kejriwal. There will be an analysis of the result but it is important to think about the votes that were cut. We have said that a strategy should be made on this, but the Election Commission is not ready to talk about it."

Reacting to the meeting between Thackeray and Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said, "Grateful to all the leaders and MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) that they met Kejriwal. Thackeray assured that the foundation of the relationship will remain intact without worrying about the result. There was also a discussion on electoral irregularities."

Earlier in the day, Thackeray said, "The future of the country is in doubt as the BJP's dream is to break up and finish off every regional party in the country." Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Thackeray questioned the election process in the country citing the voter and EVM fraud.

"I met Rahul Gandhi last night. Today, I will be meeting Arvind Kejriwal. Today, the future of your country is in doubt. Today, we don't know where our vote is going amid voter fraud and EVM fraud in the country. Are elections being held in a free and fair manner in our country today? We think we are living in a democracy, but it is no longer a democracy. What happened with us and Kejriwal ji and Congress, could happen with Nitish ji, RJD and Chandrababu ji Naidu in future," Thackeray told media.

"BJP's dream is to break up and finish off every regional party just as they want to do for the democracy of the country," he said. Further, speaking on his meeting with I.N.D.I.A Bloc leader, Aditya Thackeray said efforts are being made to prepare the roadmap for the future. "There are many senior leaders for INDIA Bloc who will prepare its roadmap. INDIA Bloc has joint leadership. There is no one leader. This is not a fight of egos or for one's benefit but a fight for the future of the country," Thackeray added.

