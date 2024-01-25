Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reason for I.N.D.I.A bloc not working out in West Bengal: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Mamata Banerjee's sudden comments forced the Congress to adopt a conciliatory approach with party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserting that the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A bloc cannot be imagined without West Bengal CM.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 14:15 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien today (January 25) held West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury responsible for an alliance not working out between the two parties in West Bengal. The remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls alone in the state.

Claiming that Chowdhury was the reason the alliance did not work out in West Bengal, O'Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had many detractors but only two- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chowdhury- have repeatedly spoken out against the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution," O'Brien told reporters media in the national capital.

Banerjee's sudden comments on Wednesday (January 24) forced the Congress to adopt a conciliatory approach with party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserting that the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A bloc cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee.

