TMC to contest Lok Sabha polls without any alliance: Mamata Banerjee's big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

In a major setback to the Opposition bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister and the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party would go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She asserted that the TMC would not enter into any alliance in the state.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP." the TMC supremo said, as reported by news agency ANI.