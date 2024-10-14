Additional Director General S Paramesh appointed as new Indian Coast Guard chief: Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Coast Guard's Additional Director General S Paramesh

New Delhi: The central government appointed the Indian Coast Guard's additional director, General S Paramesh, as the new chief of the maritime force on Monday. He will assume his new role on October 15 (Tuesday). He is currently serving as the Director General following the passing of his predecessor, DG Rakesh Pal, last month.

Who is Additional Director General S Paramesh?

He has served the organisation in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments with distinction over the past three decades and is presently appointed as Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He has a professional history, studded with achievements and a proven track record of outstanding and meritorious performance in all assignments he has held.

The Flag Officer is specialised in navigation and direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of ICG which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast.

His key staff assignments include Dy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security), Principal Director (Operations) at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi and Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Chennai.

The officer was at the helm of Coast Guard Region (East) and Coast Guard Region (West) and Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) from 23 Jul 18 to 07 Aug 23 before assuming the Additional Director General Coast Guard.

He is a recipient of the President’s Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service, Tatrakshak Medal and was also awarded the Director General Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and the FOCINC (East) Commendation in 2009.

