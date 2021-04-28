Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute CEO, to get 'Y' category security

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonwalla.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla will be provided 'Y' category security, the Home Minister said on Wednesday. According to the ministry's order, Poonawalla will be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) wherever he travels in India.

The government's decision came after Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Poonawalla.

ALSO READ: Covishield price for states reduced from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, Adar Poonawalla tweets



In this letter, Singh had stated that Poonawalla has been getting threats from various groups regarding the COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

In this letter, Singh also said, "we are working shoulder to shoulder to fight against COVID-19 pandemic with the Government of India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji."

ALSO READ: Over 1 crore users register for COVID vaccine via CoWIN portal

Covishield, one of the two COVID-19 vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, is being manufactured by SII.

Latest India News