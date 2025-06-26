Adani Group launches massive 'seva campaign' for Puri Rath Yatra 2025, to serve 4 million free meals The Adani Group is undertaking a comprehensive seva effort to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8. Held annually at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, the nine-day chariot procession draws millions of pilgrims from across the country and beyond.

New Delhi:

After its large-scale, volunteer-led food initiative during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year, the Adani Group has now extended its service efforts to one of India's most iconic religious festivals -- the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri. Known for drawing millions of devotees from across the country and beyond, the nine-day chariot festival at the sacred Lord Jagannath Temple is being supported by a comprehensive "seva" initiative launched by the Adani Group from June 26 to July 8.

Guided by 'Seva Hi Sadhana Hai'

Driven by chairman Gautam Adani's philosophy of 'Seva Hi Sadhana Hai' (Service is Worship), the group is aiming to make a meaningful contribution to the well-being of both pilgrims and frontline workers during the grand procession. This year's initiative includes the distribution of nearly 4 million free meals and beverages, through dedicated food counters offering nutritious meals to both pilgrims and officials. To help combat the sweltering Odisha heat, the group has also set up multiple beverage counters across the city offering cool refreshments.

The seva effort goes beyond just food. Lifeguards from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha are receiving support, while dedicated volunteers are actively engaged in beach clean-up operations, especially targeting plastic waste. To aid frontline workers and volunteers, the group is also providing free T-shirts, fluorescent safety vests for municipal staff, as well as essential gear like jackets, raincoats, caps, and umbrellas for both officials and devotees.

Collaborative effort with local groups

This is through collaboration between the Adani Group, the Puri district administration, ISKCON and local volunteer organisations. The group, which has been working in Odisha through the Adani Foundation across sectors, such as rural healthcare, school infrastructure and livelihoods, sees this seva as part of a larger spiritual continuity in India’s public life, news agency PTI reported citing sources. For the Adani Group, corporate social responsibility has always extended beyond infrastructure, education and healthcare. Increasingly, it includes direct and active participation in India's spiritual and cultural life - not as a sponsor, but as a sevak.

Adani Group offered seva at Mahakumbh Mela

Earlier this year, during the 45-day Mahakumbh Mela, the Adani Group had supported food distribution and pilgrim welfare services on a massive scale in collaboration with ISKCON and Gita Press. On January 21, chairman Gautam Adani personally took part in seva at the Kumbh, underscoring the Group's message that social service is not a sideline activity but a central value. If the Maha Kumbh was about scale, the Rath Yatra is about intimacy, sources added.

(With PTI inputs)

