Adani Airport ends partnership with Turkish firm Celebi for Mumbai, Ahmedabad airports After Central government revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi, citing national security concerns, the Delhi International Airport Limited has also officially terminated its association with Celebi entities.

Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday (May 15) said it has terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Turkish firm Celebi for the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports. The decision comes after the Central government revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi NAS Airport Services, citing national security concerns.

"Following the Government of India's decision to revoke Celebi's security clearance, we have terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Celebi at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA). Accordingly, Celebi has been directed to immediately hand over to us all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations," Spokespersons, Mumbai and Ahmedabad Airports said.

"We will continue to provide seamless service to all airlines without disruptions through new ground handling agencies selected by it. All existing employees of Celebi at CSMIA and SVPIA will be transferred to the new ground handling agencies on their existing terms and conditions of employment. Ground handling operations at our airports will remain unaffected. We are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of service and national interest," the spokespersons added.

Celebi India refutes false allegations, reaffirms its commitment to India's aviation sector

Celebi Aviation India has unequivocally refuted all misleading and factually incorrect allegations circulating on social media regarding the company's ownership and operations in India.

"We would like to place on record the facts surrounding our ownership structure and long-standing presence in the country. Celebi Aviation India is a professionally governed, globally operated aviation services company. Today, it is majority-owned (65 per cent) by international institutional investors from across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe. Actera Partners II L.P., a Jersey-registered fund holds 50 per cent ownership in Celebi Havacilik Holding AS The remaining 15 per cent is held by Alpha Airport Services BV, a Dutch-registered entity," Celebi said in a statement.

Know more about Celebi Aviation

Founded in 1958, Celebi Aviation is a global leader in aviation services, offering comprehensive ground handling, cargo, and warehouse management. Celebi Aviation's services include passenger handling, ramp services, load control, flight operations, and aircraft cleaning.