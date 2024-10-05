Acharya Pramod Krishnam praises Narendra Modi in Aap Ki Adalat, says 'There had been no PM like him'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Acharya Pramod Krishnam in Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: Acharya Pramod Krishnam, expelled from the Congress party earlier this year and now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him incomparable. Krishnam said that only a person blessed by God can take big decisions easily in life.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Acharya Pramod Krishnam had fullsome praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation for his Kalki Peeth in Sambhal near Meerut on February 19 this year, soon after the consecration of Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

'There had been no PM like Narendra Modi': Pramod Krishnam

He said, "I invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation of Kalki Peeth because he was the most suitable person to do that job. The person laying the foundation of a temple should have his hands sacred. It's not a question of Congress or BJP or politics. It's a question of Sanatan traditions. I cannot get the foundation laid by a leader who advocates beef eating. I could not find a more suitable leader than Narendra Modi. You can hang me, but I will definitely say, that there had been many prime ministers whom I respect, but there had been no Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, nor will there be one in future."

'Narendra Modi cannot be compared with anybody': Acharya Pramod

The Acharya said, "A man born in the home of a poor tea-seller becomes Prime Minister, ends 500 years of struggle for Ram temple, and consecrates the Ram Lalla temple. It is then that Sanatan gets awakening. Only a person blessed by God can take big decisions easily. Had Narendra Modi not been the prime minister, Article 370 would not have been abrogated, neither the Ram temple would have been built, not Triple Talaq would have been abolished. There were emperors like Ashoka, Chandragupta in the past, but Emperor Vikramaditya was incomparable. Similarly, among Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi cannot be compared with anybody."

