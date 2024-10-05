Congress can never regain power unless Priyanka Gandhi gets control: Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Acharya Pramod Krishnam in Aap Ki Adalat.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, expelled from Congress earlier this year and now BJP leader emphasised that if Rahul Gandhi is not the right leader to lead the party. Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Acharya Pramod Krishnam blamed Rahul Gandhi for the party's present state.. He also heaped praises on Narendra Modi and said there is Prime Minister like him.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "There are no chances for the Congress returning to power till 2047 if Rahul Gandhi continues to lead the party". He described Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi as 'the most popular leader of Congress' and added that 'the party can never regain power unless Priyanka gets control of the party'.

He said, "Yes, I said, had Rahul Gandhi not been born in the Nehru-Gandhi family, nobody would have given him the job of a 'chaprasi'(messenger)... It is challenging to tell the truth, but it is even more difficult to hear the truth, and it is furthermore difficult to accept the truth. If the Congress had accepted this truth, it would not have faced the troubles that it is facing today".

The Acharya said: "I am not an opponent of Rahul Gandhi. Had I been an opponent, I would never have advised him not to turn down the invitation to attend the Ayodhya Ram Lalla temple consecration ceremony. To get an invitation to attend such a ceremony was in itself a fortunate one, and those who rejected the invitation will stand nowhere."

Rajat Sharma: But you had, in the past, also described Rahul as a true individual, a true patriot?

Acharya: I still stand by my remarks that Rahul Gandhi's family gave supreme sacrifices, but the most important question in front of us is, for how long will you go on reaping the fruits of those sacrifices?

Rajat Sharma: You had once tried to project Priyanka Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. Do you still stand by that remark?

Acharya: I believe that it is only Priyanka Gandhi who is the most popular leader in the Congress party, and she should have been promoted. But it is an irony of fate in Congress that most popular leaders are always cut down to size, and those who are not popular, are promoted. As far as the post of Prime Minister is concerned, there are no chances for anybody till 2047.....I was with Priyanka Gandhi till yesterday, today I am with Narendra Modi. "

The Acharya said, "So long as the party command is with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka will never get promoted, and so long as Priyanka is not given control of the party, nothing good can happen for Congress party.....Rahul Gandhi has a Chaandaal Chaukdi (coterie) with him and he depends on its advice. It is because of this coterie that Jitin Prasada, R.P.N.Singh, Ashok Chavan, Gaurav Vallabh, and Radhika Khera left, and there is a long queue waiting to quit. They are waiting because they are not getting openings elsewhere. ..This is not the Congress of Netaji Subhas Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru or Indira Gandhi. It is being run by some kids around Rahul Gandhi."

The Acharya, who had spent nearly four decades in the Congress party, said: "Many Brutus are waiting to strike in the Congress party. But, you can know a Brutus only after one stab in the back .....Even Digvijaya Singh was not spared. He had gone to file his nomination for party president, but the Chaandaal Chowkdi (coterie) sitting there wanted a rubber stamp as party president. The coterie suspected Digivijaya Singh had some spine still left in him, and they sidelined him."

On opposition parties, Acharya said: "Rahul Gandhi took 15 years to finish off the Congress, and now the entire opposition has made him its leader. How long will it take for the opposition to be finished? Not having a strong opposition is really unfortunate. We need a strong opposition for a healthy democracy, not a 'bandaron ki jamaat' (a troop of monkeys)."

MODI IS INCOMPARABLE

The Acharya had fulsome praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation for his Kalki Peeth in Sambhal near Meerut on February 19 this year, soon after the consecration of Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

He said: "I invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation of Kalki Peeth because he was the most suitable person to do that job. The person laying the foundation of a temple should have his hands sacred. It's not a question of Congress or BJP or politics. It's a question of Santana traditions. I cannot get the foundation laid by a leader who advocates beef eating. I could not find a more suitable leader than Narendra Modi. You can hang me, but I will definitely say, that there had been many prime ministers whom I respect, but there had been no Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, nor will there be one in future."

The Acharya said: ".. A man born in the home of a poor tea-seller becomes Prime Minister, ends 500 years of struggle for Ram temple, and consecrates the Ram Lalla temple. It is then that Sanatan gets awakening...Only a person blessed by God can take big decisions easily. Had Narendra Modi not been the prime minister, Article 370 would not have been abrogated, neither the Ram temple would have been built, not Triple Talaq would have been abolished. There were emperors like Ashoka, Chandragupta in the past, but Emperor Vikramaditya was incomparable. Similarly, among Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi cannot be compared with anybody."

DMK STANDS FOR DENGUE, MALARIA, KODH (LEPROSY)

The Acharya hit out at DMK's deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for comparing Sanatan Dharma with 'dengue, malaria'. He said: "For me, DMK stands for Dengue, Malaria, Kodh (Leprosy) and DMK is Rahul Gandhi's most favourite party.......Some people described Lord Ram as a mythological figure and Emperor Babur as real... At a public meeting, Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge said that if Modi returned as Prime Minister, there would be Sanatan Raj. His son (Priyank Kharge) said Sanatan is a 'dirty word'. "