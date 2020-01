Image Source : ANI ABVP takes out march in DU against 'Left violence', supporting CAA

Members of RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday organised a major students' march inside the Delhi University (DU), denouncing alleged Left violence and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The march started around 1.30 pm from DU's Arts Faculty.

