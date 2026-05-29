Abohar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Abohar:

The counting of votes for the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections 2026 is currently in progress, with results for 18 out of 50 wards declared so far. Early trends indicate a close contest primarily between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Independents have so far failed to open their account. As per the latest updates, AAP has emerged as the leading party with 10 seats, maintaining a slight edge in the early phase of counting. The BJP is not far behind with 8 seats, keeping the contest competitive as more wards continue to be counted.

No breakthrough for Congress and SAD so far

Despite being major political players in Punjab, both the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are yet to secure a win in the declared results. Independents, too, have not managed to register any seat so far in the ongoing tally.

The Abohar results are part of a larger statewide exercise where counting began at 8 am today for 103 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 20 Nagar Panchayats. The elections were held on May 26 across Punjab.

A total of 7,555 candidates were in the fray across the state, with AAP fielding the highest number at 1,801 candidates, followed by Congress (1,550), BJP (1,316), SAD (1,251), BSP (96), and 1,528 Independent candidates.

What happened in 2021 in Abohar Municipal Corporation?

In the 2021 municipal elections, the Congress had dominated Abohar with 49 out of 50 wards, while SAD won 1 seat and AAP had failed to open its account.