Aarogya Setu App downloaded in 9.8 crore smartphones, to be available on Jio phones soon 

Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded in 9.8 crore smartphones so far, Ajay Sahni, Chairman of Empowered Group 9 said on Monday. Giving more information on the App, Sahni said that it will be available on Jio feature smartphones from tomorrow. "We've worked a lot on data privacy of Arogya Setu users and made sure that user data are not compromised," he added.

Arogya Setu app has been used in contact tracing, according to which 1,40,000 people who have come in contact in the last few days with a COVID-19 patients.

The mobile application, Aarogya Setu, is used by the government for contact-tracing and disseminating medical advisories to users in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Union home ministry has also said the mobile app will be a must for people living in COVID-19 containment zones.

