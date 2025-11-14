AAP retains Tarn Taran seat in bypolls 2025, Harmeet Singh Sandhu register victory by huge margin The election saw a voter turnout of 60.95%, which was lower than the 2022 general election turnout but still reflected strong political engagement in the region. AAP's victory in Tarn Taran strengthens the party's position in Punjab and underscores its growing influence in the state.

Amritsar:

In a significant political victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Harmeet Singh Sandhu, the party's candidate for the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election, emerged as the winner today, solidifying AAP's dominance in Punjab. Sandhu, a former three-time MLA from the region, clinched the seat following a highly competitive race that saw multiple political parties vying for control.

AAP retains Tarn Taran seat

The by-election, which was held on November 11, was crucial for AAP, as it marked an opportunity to reaffirm their influence in Punjab. The seat became vacant after the passing of AAP MLA Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal. With a voter turnout of 60.95%, the election was closely contested, with Sandhu facing off against Congress' Karanbir Singh Burj, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Sukhwinder Kaur, and BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu, among others.

Despite the fierce competition, early trends during the vote counting revealed that AAP had a commanding lead. By the time the final results were announced, Sandhu had secured 68,235 votes, a decisive victory over his closest rival, Congress' Karanbir Singh Burj, who garnered 22,473 votes. SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur followed with 7,158 votes, while BJP’s Harjit Singh Sandhu managed only 3,042 votes.

Tight security and transparency at counting centre

The vote counting process began early this morning at Mai Bhago International College of Nursing, Piddi, under the watchful eyes of election officials, with strict security measures in place due to the sensitive nature of the region. Seven tables were set up for postal ballot counting, with each supervised by trained staff to ensure transparency. A total of 16 rounds of counting were conducted, with separate arrangements for EVM and postal ballot counting.

Security was heightened in the region, particularly along the border areas, where additional forces were deployed to ensure a smooth and peaceful process. Voters and political observers alike anxiously awaited the outcome, knowing that the result would serve as a litmus test for the political climate leading into the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

AAP's momentum in Punjab

The win in Tarn Taran adds to AAP's growing influence in the state. With this victory, AAP has now secured five of the last seven by-election seats in Punjab, reinforcing their dominance ahead of the next state election. The party's strong performance reflects widespread support for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership and AAP's governance model in Punjab.

The result is also a blow to the opposition, particularly the Congress and SAD, which had hoped to make inroads in a key border constituency. As AAP celebrates this win, the political battle in Punjab remains fierce, with all eyes now on the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.