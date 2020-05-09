AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, aide Kapil Nagar arrested in doctor suicide case

Image Source : ANI AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi's Durga Vihar last month. According to police, Jarwal and Nagar were called for questioning on Saturday evening and later arrested. Earlier on Friday, a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Jarwal and co-accused Kapil Nagar.

Rajendra Singh, the 52-year-old doctor, had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar on April 18. He had held Jarwal responsible in his suicide note, following which police had registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

Jarwal, who represents Deoli assembly constituency, on Friday, moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a case. The court has put up the matter for hearing on May 11.

The application, filed through advocate Mohd Irshad, claimed that the MLA had no direct or indirect contact from the doctor in the recent past and the allegations in the FIR that he extorted money from the deceased and his family are false. The plea claimed that Jarwal has become the “sacrificial victim of an indefensible political vendetta” amid urgent medical crisis emerging in the city. He has been falsely implicated in the case and was willing to cooperate with the police in the investigation as when he will be called by them, it said.

In the FIR, it is alleged that the deceased was threatened, intimidated for extortion by the accused (Jarwal) and Kapil Nagar(co-accused).

The deceased was a “doctor” and also running the business of the water tanker in collaboration with Delhi Jal Board since 2005, the FIR said.

