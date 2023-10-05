AAP leader Sanjay Singh sent to ED custody till October 10 in Delhi liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Custody for five days in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The Rose Avenue court ordered him to be in the ED custody till October 10. As per the information, the AAP MP's father was present when the court reserved the order.

Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for ED in the court on Thursday. Seeking a 10-day remand of the AAP leader, the ED submitted that it needs to confront Singh with digital evidence.

Singh's lawyer opposes ED remand

Meanwhile, Singh's lawyer had opposed the remand plea of ED and said that demanding 10 days is an absurd position for someone who is not involved in the matter at all. Meanwhile, before appearing in the court, the AAP MP said that his arrest was "Modiji's injustice and he would lose the election".

AAP stages protest

Earlier in the day, AAP workers and supporters who were protesting the arrest of Singh were detained by the police in Mumbai. The Aam Aadmi Party has been protesting in several parts of India after the arrest of its leader. AAP workers also staged a protest in the national capital at the party's office and demanded his release. Several senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party including Atishi, and Reena Gupta raised slogans against the BJP and demanded the release of Sanjay Singh.

Why Sanjay Singh has been arrested?

It should be mentioned here that Singh was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case. Notably, Sanjay Singh is the third prominent leader of the AAP, after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, to be arrested by a central agency.

