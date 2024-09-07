Aap Ki Adalat | 'Party's thrust will be on education, development': Prashant Kishor on Jan Suraaj's future

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Election strategist and Jan Suraaj Party co-ordinator Prashant Kishor

Election strategist and Jan Suraaj Party co-ordinator Prashant Kishor, on Saturday (September 7), shared key insights into his party (Jan Suraaj Party)'s vision ahead of its official launch on October 2. The soon-to-be-launched political party is set to enter the fray ahead of the highly anticipated Bihar elections scheduled for early next year.

In an appearance on the iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat,' hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Kishor outlined the party’s objectives and addressed growing speculations surrounding its plans.

When questioned about the party's primary focus, Kishor responded, “My party's thrust will be on education and development.” He emphasized these sectors as key areas where the party intends to bring meaningful change, particularly in the context of Bihar’s evolving political landscape.





Additionally, Kishor shed light on the party’s funding strategy, explaining that they plan to collect Rs 100 from nearly 2 crore people in Bihar to finance their campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

Kishor also commented on the broader political landscape following the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He noted, “The biggest beneficiaries of this year's Lok Sabha elections are parties like ours that offer an alternative to voters. If the BJP had won 350 to 400 seats, they would have stifled our efforts in Bihar. The Opposition will never weaken in a country like India, where more than 60 crore people earn less than Rs 100 per day. No amount of ads or PR on Facebook or YouTube can impress them. They are not your bonded labourers.”





Further, during the interaction, Kishor also reflected on the Lok Sabha poll 2024 results in Bihar, particularly the JD-U’s success, winning 12 seats. He said, “The Lalu phenomenon has been the biggest factor in Bihar for the last 25-30 years. A large section of voters in Bihar, who experienced the 15 years of jungle raj during RJD rule, will never vote for Lalu. Nitish Kumar won those 12 Lok Sabha seats largely due to this Lalu factor.”



READ MORE | Prashant Kishor on Aap Ki Adalat: 'Nine state results to decide stability of Modi government in next one year'



READ MORE | Aap Ki Adalat: Prashant Kishor praises Rahul Gandhi, says, 'he should get credit for reviving Congress'