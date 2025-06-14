Aap Ki Adalat: This is what Aamir Khan said on Turkey after he was slammed for his meeting with Erdogan Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan stressed that his interactions with Turkish leaders in 2017 and 2020 were made in a spirit of goodwill, at a time when there were no signs of the geopolitical developments that later unfolded.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has addressed growing criticism over his past meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan, amid renewed outrage following reports that Turkey supplied drones to Pakistan after India’s 'Operation Sindoor'. Speaking candidly with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor condemned Turkey's actions and expressed solidarity with national sentiment.

Turkey has done the wrong thing

Responding to a pointed question from Sharma about Turkey’s alleged support to Pakistan in the form of combat drones, Aamir Khan stated, “Turkey has done the wrong thing (Turkey ne bahut galat kiya), and every Indian is hurt. During the 2023 earthquake in Turkey, the Indian government was the first to send humanitarian aid. At that time, neither I nor our government knew what Turkey would do later.”

Khan emphasised that his meetings with Turkish leaders in 2017 and 2020 took place in good faith, during a period when there was no indication of the geopolitical turn that would follow.

“When I met President Erdogan, I did not know that his country would support actions against India seven years later.”

Clarification on meeting the Turkish First Lady

When asked about a widely circulated photo of him meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Aamir explained:

“As a public figure representing India abroad, it is customary to accept diplomatic courtesies. When invited for tea, I couldn’t refuse. But let me reiterate — what Turkey has done now is completely wrong, and it has deeply hurt us. I was angry too.”

Support for the boycott of Turkish goods and travel

Acknowledging public backlash and the ongoing boycott of Turkish goods and tourism, Aamir Khan voiced agreement with the public sentiment:

“They are doing the right thing. We must not support a country that is siding with those who attack us. We extended friendship during their time of need, and in return, they supported Pakistan. Bahut hi galat baat hai.”

A strong statement of patriotism

Through the interview, Aamir Khan sought to distance himself from any political alignment, reaffirming his commitment to the nation and expressing regret over past interactions that are now being viewed in a different light. He concluded by reiterating his disappointment with Turkey’s actions and affirmed that he stands with India and its people.