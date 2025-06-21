Aap Ki Adalat: 'Why not stop Israel-Iran or Ukraine War?' Owaisi mocks Trump's India-Pak ceasefire claim Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed Trump's claims of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire, calling them uninformed and questioning why such announcements came from Trump instead of the Indian government.

New Delhi:

In a recent episode of the popular Indian talk show Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by Rajat Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi sharply criticised US President Donald Trump for his repeated assertions that he played a key role in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan by offering trade deals.

Trump had claimed multiple times that he successfully negotiated a halt to the ongoing skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC) by leveraging trade incentives. However, Owaisi dismissed these claims as exaggerated and lacking substance, emphasizing the strategic nature of India-U.S. relations and questioning Trump’s understanding of the complexities involved.

“First of all, I don’t think Trump has much knowledge,” Owaisi said. “India has a strategic relationship with the US, and Trump just keeps blabbering on and on. Our Prime Minister spoke to him for half an hour, and even our Foreign Secretary released an official video. Yet again, Trump claims he stopped a war by offering trade deals. This is far from reality.”

Owaisi further highlighted the economic disparity between India-US and Pakistan-US trade relations. “Pakistan’s trade with the U.S. is hardly $4 billion, whereas India’s trade with the US is to the tune of $180 billion. If India agrees to a bilateral trade treaty with the U.S., the target is $500 billion. Do they want a $5 billion or $500 billion trade?” he asked, hinting at Trump’s alleged crypto ties with Pakistan as a reason behind his statements.

The AIMIM leader also expressed disappointment over the manner in which the ceasefire announcement was made. “My complaint is that it should have been announced by our Prime Minister or our government, instead of the world knowing about this from Trump. It is our government, our country, and we are getting to know about this from the leader of another country.”

In a broader critique of Trump’s foreign policy influence, Owaisi questioned the former president’s claims of peacemaking abilities by pointing to unresolved global conflicts. “If Trump claims he stopped our war, then why is he not stopping the Israeli attacks on Palestine? If he has the power, then let him end the Iran-Israel war and the Russia-Ukraine war.”

This confrontation highlights ongoing tensions over narrative control and geopolitical influence, with Owaisi reinforcing India’s sovereignty in diplomatic matters while calling into question the validity of external interference.